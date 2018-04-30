UPDATE 1-NZ's SkyCity says convention centre construction delayed

(Adds details on project delay, adjustment of historical turnover)

May 1 (Reuters) - New Zealand casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group on Tuesday said construction of a convention centre would see fresh delays as it flagged a likely 3 percent growth in full-year core earnings.

Construction of the New Zealand International Convention Centre and Hobson Street hotel projects is now expected to complete in December 2019, the company said in a trading update.

Its investment in the projects was expected to be in-line with the original budget of around NZ$703 million ($494 million), it added.

The convention centre is being built by Fletcher Building Ltd , New Zealand’s biggest builder, which has struggled with delays and cost over-runs.

Fletcher, which had previously said the project would be done by mid-2019, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

SkyCity also reported a 4.6 percent rise in year-to-date revenue, and said its Auckland business performed well in the third quarter but was impacted by a weak performance in table games during April.

The company flagged a slight downward adjustment to historical turnover for its international business after uncovering an error in the calculation over the past three years. ($1 = 1.4217 New Zealand dollars)