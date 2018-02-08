Casino operator SkyCity's half year profit climbs 8 pct

Feb 9 (Reuters) - New Zealand casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group on Friday posted a nearly 8 percent rise in underlying profit helped by a recovery in its international business.

Normalised or underlying profit was NZ$90.3 million ($65.24 million) compared to NZ$83.7 million a year ago. Revenues for the six months-ended Dec. 31 rose about 4 percent to NZ$545 million.

The company announced an interim dividend of 10 New Zealand cents per share.