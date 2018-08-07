UPDATE 1-NZ's SkyCity profit jumps on international casino business recovery

(Adds revenue, outlook, details on international business and background)

Aug 8 (Reuters) - New Zealand casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group on Wednesday posted about a 10 percent rise in underlying annual profit, helped by a recovery in its international business.

Normalized or underlying profit for the year-ended June 30 was NZ$169.9 million ($114.43 million) compared to NZ$153.8 million a year ago.

Revenue (excluding GST) rose nearly 7 percent to NZ$998.6 million.

The company’s international business boasted a 39.2 percent jump in turnover, helped by a rise in the use of junkets and repeat visits from big spenders.

The casino operator expects to achieve modest growth in normalised group core earnings in fiscal year 2019, driven by likely growth in Auckland and international business, the company said in a statement.

However, SkyCity added that due to an increase in the effective tax rate, it expects underlying group net profit after tax to be slightly below fiscal year 2018.

Earlier this year, SkyCity said construction of the New Zealand International Convention Centre and Hobson Street hotel projects would see fresh delays and extend until December 2019.