Regulatory News - Americas
March 5, 2020 / 10:50 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy court lifts Sky restrictions over Mediaset pay-TV deal

1 Min Read

MILAN/ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court has lifted content restrictions imposed on Comcast’s unit Sky Italia by the Italian Antitrust authority over a deal between Sky and Mediaset in the pay TV segment, court documents showed. Last year, Italy’s competition watchdog imposed a three-year ban preventing Sky’s Italian business from distributing exclusive content on its online video-streaming service platform.

Sky Italia appealed against the restrictions last year.

Reporting by Domenico Lusi, Elvira Pollina; editing by James Mackenzie

