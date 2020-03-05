Italy court lifts Sky restrictions over Mediaset pay-TV deal

MILAN/ROME, March 5 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court has lifted content restrictions imposed on Comcast’s unit Sky Italia by the Italian Antitrust authority over a deal between Sky and Mediaset in the pay TV segment, court documents showed. Last year, Italy’s competition watchdog imposed a three-year ban preventing Sky’s Italian business from distributing exclusive content on its online video-streaming service platform.

Sky Italia appealed against the restrictions last year.