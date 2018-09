LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. cable giant Comcast has beaten rival Twenty-First Century Fox in the bidding battle for Sky after making a 17.28 pound a share offer for the British broadcaster in an auction run on Saturday by the UK’s takeover regulator.

Rupert Murdoch’s Fox offered 15.67 pounds a share for Sky in the auction, the Takeover Panel said. (Reporting by Ben Martin, Editing by Paul Sandle)