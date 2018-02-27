FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Funds News
February 27, 2018 / 11:50 AM / in 13 hours

Hedge funds expect counter bid for Sky after Comcast offer

Ben Martin

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Two hedge fund shareholders in Sky say Comcast Corp’s $31 billion offer for the British pay-television broadcaster is likely to trigger a higher counter bid for the FTSE 100 company.

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey said Comcast’s proposal, which rivals an offer for Sky made by Twenty-First Century Fox , was “fantastic” and that a counter bid was now likely.

Polygon portfolio manager Bechara Nasr said Sky could eventually fetch an offer of more than 15 pounds per share. (Reporting by Ben Martin; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.