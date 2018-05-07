FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2018 / 8:08 PM / in 27 minutes

Comcast formally notifies Brussels of intention to bid for Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. cable operator Comcast has formally notifed the European Commission of its intention to bid for Britain’s pay-TV group Sky, a regulatory source told Reuters on Monday.

The formal notification triggers a regulatory process in Brussels that needs to be completed as the U.S. group battles Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty First Century Fox for the company.

The source declined to be named because the process is not public. Comcast declined to comment. (Reporting by Kate Holton Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

