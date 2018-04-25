FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 10:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. cable company Comcast Corp made a 22 billion pound ($31 billion) offer for pay-TV group Sky on Wednesday, beating an already agreed takeover bid from Rupert Murdoch’s Fox by 16 percent.

Comcast, which first proposed an offer at the same 12.50 pounds-a-share price in February, said it would continue to engage with the Sky’s independent directors with a view to obtaining a recommendation for its deal.

$1 = 0.7160 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

