April 3, 2018 / 6:33 AM / in 14 hours

Murdoch's Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Twenty-First Century Fox said it could legally separate Sky News within the wider Sky group to allay the concerns of a British regulator about the news service’s continuing independence under Rupert Murdoch’s ownership.

It also said it could sell the 24-hour news channel to Walt Disney if its bid to acquire the 61 percent of the company it does not already own is approved, regardless of whether Disney’s proposed acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox’s assets proceeds. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

