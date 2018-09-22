Sky's independent directors recommend Comcast offer

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The independent directors of Sky backed Comcast’s offer for the pay-TV group on Saturday after a rare auction that saw the U.S. cable company defeat Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox.

“We consider the Comcast offer to be an excellent outcome for Sky shareholders, and we are recommending it as it represents materially superior value,” said Martin Gilbert, chairman of Sky’s independent committee.

“We are focused on drawing this process to a successful and swift close and therefore urge shareholders to accept the recommended Comcast offer.”