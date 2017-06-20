FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK to give initial ruling on Fox-Sky takeover by June 29
June 20, 2017 / 1:46 PM / 2 months ago

UK to give initial ruling on Fox-Sky takeover by June 29

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - The British government will rule on whether Rupert Murdoch's proposed takeover of European pay-TV group Sky needs a thorough investigation by June 29, the Culture and Media Secretary said on Tuesday.

The government received reports from the independent media regulator Ofcom and the Competition and Markets Authority watchdog on Tuesday, looking into whether the proposed takeover would give Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox too much control of the media in Britain.

Fox has offered to buy the 61 percent of the British pay-TV group it does not already own for $14.8 billion.

Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle

