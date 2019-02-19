NZ's Sky Network Television HY profit falls about 20 pct

Feb 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Sky Network Television reported on Wednesday a 19.7 percent fall in its half-year 2019 net profit, hurt by increased competition from online media platforms resulting in fewer paid television subscribers.

Net profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 was NZ$53.4 million ($36.7 million) compared to NZ$66.6 million a year ago.

The subscription television provider announced an interim dividend of 7.5 cents per share, the same as last year.