Broadcasting
February 19, 2019 / 7:45 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

NZ's Sky Network Television HY profit falls about 20 pct

1 Min Read

Feb 20 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Sky Network Television reported on Wednesday a 19.7 percent fall in its half-year 2019 net profit, hurt by increased competition from online media platforms resulting in fewer paid television subscribers.

Net profit for the six months ended Dec. 31 was NZ$53.4 million ($36.7 million) compared to NZ$66.6 million a year ago.

The subscription television provider announced an interim dividend of 7.5 cents per share, the same as last year.

$1 = 1.4533 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below