Sky makes good start to the year, Q1 revenue up 5 pct
October 12, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 3 days ago

Sky makes good start to the year, Q1 revenue up 5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Sky, the European pay TV group that Rupert Murdoch is trying to buy, said it made a strong start to its new year, with like-for-like revenue up 5 percent and 160,000 new customers, up 51 percent from the same period a year ago.

The company reported like-for-like first-quarter revenue of 3.3 billion pounds ($4.4 billion) and core earnings of 582 million pounds, up 11 percent.

Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox bid to control the whole of the broadcaster was referred last month by the British government for a lengthy review to assess Murdoch’s commitment to British broadcasting standards and his influence in the media.

$1 = 0.7543 pounds Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely

