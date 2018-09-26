Rupert Murdoch's Fox to sell Sky stake to Comcast

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Rupert Murdoch’s Fox said on Wednesday it would sell its 39 percent stake in Sky to Comcast, the U.S cable giant that outbid it in an auction to take control of the European pay-TV group on Saturday.

Twenty-First Century Fox had agreed to sell its stake in Sky to Walt Disney Co as part of a separate deal.

Disney had consented to Fox’s decision to either accept Comcast’s offer or to sell the stake to Comcast at the offer price, which valued the holding at 11.63 billion pounds ($15.31 billion), Fox said.