UK Takeover Panel says Disney would need to bid at least 14 pounds/share for Sky

July 13 (Reuters) - Britain’s Takeover Panel said on Friday that Disney would need to make a minimum bid of 14 pounds per share for Sky Plc if it succeeds in buying Twenty-First Century Fox.

Sky plans to request that the hearings committee be convened in order to review this ruling and each of Disney and Fox is considering its position, the Panel said.

The 14 pounds per share is lower than Comcast Corp’s offer of 14.75 pounds per share, but at par with Fox’s current bid. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Susan Fenton)