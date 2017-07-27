FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cost cuts help pay-TV group Sky to absorb hike in soccer rights
July 27, 2017 / 6:16 AM / 20 days ago

Cost cuts help pay-TV group Sky to absorb hike in soccer rights

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - European pay-TV group Sky reported a 6 percent fall in full-year adjusted operating profit on Thursday after the group, set to be bought by Rupert Murdoch, cut costs to counter the sharp rise in soccer rights.

The British-based company said operating profit was down 97 million pounds ($127.4 million) to 1.5 billion pounds, after it had to absorb 629 million pounds of Premier League costs. The result was broadly in line with expectations.

The British government is reviewing whether Murdoch's 21st Century Fox should be allowed to buy Sky, and has said it is likely to refer the $15 billion deal to the competition watchdog for a full investigation. ($1 = 0.7614 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)

