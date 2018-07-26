Britain's Sky reports 9 percent rise in core earnings

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Sky, the pay-TV group at the centre of a bidding war between Rupert Murdoch’s Fox and Comcast, reported a 9 percent rise in full-year core earnings on Thursday after it added more than 500,000 customers across its European operations. Comcast is leading the race to buy Sky after it offered 14.75 pounds a share offer, valuing the group at $34 billion, just hours after Fox had upped its own bid to 14 pounds earlier this month.

Sky, which is 39 percent owned by Fox, reported core earnings of 2.35 billion pounds on revenue up 5 percent to 13.59 billion pounds, both beating forecasts by UBS.