Sky reports 5 pct rise in first-half revenue

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - European TV group Sky posted a 5 percent rise in first-half revenue to 6.7 billion pounds ($9.6 billion) and said it had attracted 365,000 new customers, taking its base to 22.9 million.

Reporting two days after Rupert Murdoch’s bid for the company was ruled to be not in the public interest, Sky said it remained confident in its strategy, underpinned by its range of entertainment and sports content. ($1 = 0.7008 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)