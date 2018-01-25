FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Davos
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
Future Of Money
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 25, 2018 / 7:15 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Sky reports 5 pct rise in first-half revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - European TV group Sky posted a 5 percent rise in first-half revenue to 6.7 billion pounds ($9.6 billion) and said it had attracted 365,000 new customers, taking its base to 22.9 million.

Reporting two days after Rupert Murdoch’s bid for the company was ruled to be not in the public interest, Sky said it remained confident in its strategy, underpinned by its range of entertainment and sports content. ($1 = 0.7008 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.