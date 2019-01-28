NZ's Skycity Entertainment sees better than expected H1 earnings

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Casino operator Skycity Entertainment Group on Tuesday said it expected to report better than expected growth in underlying earnings for first half of fiscal 2019, helped by favourable performance in Auckland and strong growth in its international business.
The Auckland-headquartered firm said it expected first-half profit to be around NZ$97 million ($66 million), up 11 percent from last year.
