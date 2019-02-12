SkyCity Entertainment H1 profit rises about 11 pct

Feb 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group reported a 11.4 percent rise in its first-half profit on Wednesday, boosted by a favourable performance in Auckland and growth in its international business.

The company also said in a statement its board had approved an initial share buyback of NZ$50 million ($33.67 million).

Net profit after tax for the six months ended Dec. 31 was NZ$97 million compared to NZ$87 million a year ago, the company said.

SkyCity declared an interim dividend of 10 NZ cents per share, unchanged from last year.