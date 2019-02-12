Consumer Goods and Retail
February 12, 2019 / 9:00 PM / 2 days ago

SkyCity Entertainment H1 profit rises about 11 pct

1 Min Read

Feb 13 (Reuters) - New Zealand casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group reported a 11.4 percent rise in its first-half profit on Wednesday, boosted by a favourable performance in Auckland and growth in its international business.

The company also said in a statement its board had approved an initial share buyback of NZ$50 million ($33.67 million).

Net profit after tax for the six months ended Dec. 31 was NZ$97 million compared to NZ$87 million a year ago, the company said.

SkyCity declared an interim dividend of 10 NZ cents per share, unchanged from last year.

$1 = 1.4850 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil and Mensholong Lepcha in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below