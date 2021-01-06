Fed Circuit drops judge’s $8.2 mln call for Skyroam in patent fight with uCloudlink

A federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned an $8.2 million judgment for Skyroam parent company SIMO Holdings in a patent dispute with competitor uCloudlink over vSIM technologies, which reduce roaming charges by tricking cellphone networks into treating the call as local.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said that SIMO’s patent required at least two components that uCloudlink’s products do not have, and that the trial judge in Manhattan misread both the patent and Federal Circuit precedent in treating those components as optional.

