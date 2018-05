May 3 (Reuters) - Apple supplier Skyworks Solutions Inc reported a 7.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by higher demand for its radio frequency chips.

Net income rose to $276 million, or $1.50 per share, in the second quarter ended March 30 from $224.9 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $913.4 million from $851.7 million. (Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)