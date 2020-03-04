Market News
March 4, 2020 / 1:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Apple supplier Skyworks sees no big production hit from coronavirus

1 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Skyworks Solutions Inc, a chip supplier to Apple Inc’s iPhones, said on Wednesday the coronavirus has not significantly disrupted its manufacturing operations, sending its shares up 3%.

The chipmaker, however, cut its second-quarter revenue forecast, saying interruptions in global supply chains is hurting demand for its products.

The company cut its revenue outlook to between $760 million and $770 million, from $800 million to $820 million. Analysts were expecting revenue of $790.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

