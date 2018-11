Nov 8 (Reuters) - Analog chipmaker Skyworks Solutions Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, as more of its chips found space in Apple Inc’s new iPhones.

Net income rose to $285.5 million, or $1.58 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Sept. 28 from $281.3 million, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.01 billion from $984.6 million. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)