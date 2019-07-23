Standard Life Aberdeen says report Gilbert to leave firm is 'inaccurate'

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen has said media speculation that its Vice Chairman Martin Gilbert is planning an imminent exit from the company is “inaccurate”.

An article published by the Financial Times on Tuesday said Gilbert was leaving the fund manager he helped to grow in order to take up the role of chairman at digital bank Revolut.

In an emailed statement an SLA spokesman added that “if the company had any announcements to make as regards its executive team then it would do so through the proper channels”. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Rachel Armstrong)