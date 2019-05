NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - Slack Technologies, the owner of a popular workplace instant messaging app, plans to make its public market debut on June 20, a company executive said on Monday.

The date could still be subject to change, Jesse Hulsing, Slack vice president of investor relations, told an investor event, which was streamed via webcast. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York Editing by Nick Zieminski)