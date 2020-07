Slack files EU competition complaint against Microsoft

July 22 (Reuters) - Slack Technologies Inc said on Wednesday it has filed a complaint against Microsoft Corp with the European Commission on grounds of anti-competitive practices.

“Microsoft has illegally tied its Teams product into its market-dominant Office productivity suite, force installing it for millions, blocking its removal, and hiding the true cost to enterprise customers,” the workplace messaging app said in a statement.

