Regulatory News - Americas
July 22, 2020 / 1:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Slack files EU competition complaint against Microsoft

1 Min Read

July 22 (Reuters) - Slack Technologies Inc said on Wednesday it has filed a complaint against Microsoft Corp with the European Commission on grounds of anti-competitive practices.

“Microsoft has illegally tied its Teams product into its market-dominant Office productivity suite, force installing it for millions, blocking its removal, and hiding the true cost to enterprise customers,” the workplace messaging app said in a statement.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

