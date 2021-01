FILE PHOTO: The Slack Technologies Inc. logo is seen on a banner outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during thew company's IPO in New York, U.S. June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Slack Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its customers on the U.S. East Coast may be experiencing trouble loading its workplace chat app.

The company's team is investigating the problem, which includes issues with loading the quick switcher feature, users and profile details, according to its status page. (bit.ly/3sk8Wmo)