Slack beats quarterly revenue estimates

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Slack Technologies Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday as more companies subscribed to its messaging platform.

The company’s revenue jumped nearly 60% to $168.7 million in the second quarter ended Oct.31, above analysts’ average estimates of $156.0 million, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

However, net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $89.2 million from $47.7 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)