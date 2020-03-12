Slack beats quarterly revenue estimates

March 12 (Reuters) - Slack Technologies Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more companies bought its products to digitize their workflows.

The office messaging platform posted revenue of $181.9 million, a 49% rise from a year earlier, above analysts’ average estimate of $174.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $89.0 million in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31, from $36.3 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)