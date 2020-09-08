Company News
September 8, 2020 / 8:20 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Slack beats second-quarter revenue estimates

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Slack Technologies Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Tuesday as more companies signed on to its workplace messaging app to keep their employees working from home connected amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s revenue jumped nearly 49% to $215.9 million in the second quarter ended July 31, above analysts’ average estimate of $209.10 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company said net loss attributable to common stockholders narrowed to $74.8 million, or 13 cents per share, from $359.6 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below