Company News
August 22, 2019

Salesforce revenue beats on higher demand for cloud software

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as more customers signed up for its cloud software.

Total revenue surged 22% to $4 billion in the second quarter ended July 31, compared with analysts’ estimates of $3.95 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, net income fell to $91 million, or 11 cents per share, from $299 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

