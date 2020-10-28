Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Fishing & Farming

Brazil's SLC to harvest good grain crop despite planting delays -exec

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian farming company SLC Agrícola is poised to harvest a good grain crop despite planting delays in the 2020/2021 cycle driven by a drought earlier in the season, an executive said.

The company is likely to begin harvesting soybeans, Brazil’s most prized export commodity, between Jan. 10 and Jan. 15, representing a delay of around 10 days in relation to the previous year, the executive said in an interview. (Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano Editing by Chris Reese)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up