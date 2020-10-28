UPDATE 1-Brazil's SLC expects good grain crop despite planting delays

(Adds details)

SAO PAULO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Brazil’s SLC Agrícola is poised to harvest a good grain crop despite planting delays in the 2020/2021 cycle driven by a drought earlier in the season, a company executive said.

SLC believes it will begin harvesting soybeans, Brazil’s most prized export commodity, between Jan. 10 and Jan. 15, representing a delay of around 10 days in relation to the previous year.

“We planted in dry soil, but with rain forecast for two days later. We should finish planting in November, which is within the best window in terms of soybean yields,” SLC Chief Operating Officer Gustavo Lunardi told Reuters.

He declined to provide an estimate for area being planted this year, saying it would be disclosed after SLC’s financial results next month.

In 2019/2020, SLC planted 235,400 hectares with soybeans, 125,460 hectares with cotton and 82,390 hectares with second-corn, according to public disclosures.

Regarding cotton and second-corn, the season will likely to be positive as the La Niña weather phenomenon will be of moderate intensity, Lunardi said.

Regarding cotton and second-corn, the season will likely to be positive as the La Niña weather phenomenon will be of moderate intensity, Lunardi said.

Delays in the soybean harvest, which will push back cotton and second-corn planting at SLC farms, will be manageable, he said.