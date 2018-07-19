Sligro sees slow recovery for the rest of the year

July 19 (Reuters) - Dutch food distributor Sligro said on Thursday it expects annual market growth of between 2.5 pct and 3.5 pct, after reporting a near 4 percent drop in first-half net income.

The company sees “net growth in our sales markets, even though it doesn’t appear to be as strong we had originally expected”, said CEO Koen Slippens in a comment.

Sligro, whose sales grew 11 pct to 1.13 billion euros in the first half, expects to achieve a full-year operating profit of approximately 55 million euros from continued operations and a net profit for the group of approximately 270 million euros.

It recorded net income of 25 million euros in the first half, against 26 million a year before. (Reporting by Camille Raynaud; Editing by Jan Harvey)