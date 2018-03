BRATISLAVA, March 15 (Reuters) - Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico resigned on Thursday after more than two weeks of political turmoil and public protests sparked by the murder of an investigative journalist in late February.

President Andrej Kiska accepted Fico’s resignation at a ceremony and mandated his deputy, Peter Pellegrini, to form a new government. (Reporting by Tatiana Jancarikova Editing by Hugh Lawson)