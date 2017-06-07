FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on June 7
June 7, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 2 months ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on June 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, June 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
       
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)        
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases..................         
    Summary of economic data and forecasts.........            
    Recently released economic data................            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here#/1C/events-overview
========================EVENTS==================================
   
    BRATISLAVA: The government will discuss investment support
for Japanese electric parts maker Minebea's          planned
Slovak factory.             
    Related stories:                      

    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
       
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka on +420 224 190 474
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)

