Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 1

CORONAVIRUS DEATH: Slovakia registered its first coronavirus death on Tuesday. The number of cases increased to 363. here CARS-CORONAVIRUS: Kia Motors Slovakia will resume production on April 6, as planned. CENTRAL BANK-CORONAVIRUS: The central bank said on Tuesday that it was ready to lower the countercyclical buffer for commercial banks if needed. National Bank of Slovakia also called for rethink of the bank sector tax. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= BANKS-CORONAVIRUS: Repayments of consumer loans and mortgages could be deferred by nine months and leasing by six months, central bank governor Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday in a programme broadcast by TV Markiza. here BANKS-CORONAVIRUS: Government has not yet concluded talks with banks on deferment of loan payments, Finance Minister Eduard Heger said on Tuesday. Heger declined to say if abolition of the bank sector tax would be part of the deal, writes Dennik N newspaper. e.dennikn.sk/minuta/1832162 BANKS-CORONAVIRUS: VUB Banka, part of the Intesa Sanpaolo group, will not pay dividends from its 2019 profit but will deposit 91 million euros to the bank's capital. The bank has said that it followed recommendation from the Slovak central bank. e.dennikn.sk/minuta/1831954 ECONOMY-CORONAVIRUS: Representatives of big employers demand introduction of kurzarbeit (short time work) to tackle the crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus. They called on Prime Minister Igor Matovic to talk to them. here