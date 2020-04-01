Money Markets RSS
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 1

    BRATISLAVA, April 1 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hour)
          
    CORONAVIRUS DEATH: Slovakia registered its first coronavirus
death on Tuesday. The number of cases increased to 363.
                
    here
    
    CARS-CORONAVIRUS: Kia Motors Slovakia will resume production
on April 6, as planned.
               
    
    CENTRAL BANK-CORONAVIRUS: The central bank said on Tuesday
that it was ready to lower the countercyclical buffer for
commercial banks if needed. 
    National Bank of Slovakia also called for rethink of the
bank sector tax.
                
    
    BANKS-CORONAVIRUS: Repayments of consumer loans and
mortgages could be deferred by nine months and leasing by six
months, central bank governor Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday in a
programme broadcast by TV Markiza.
    here
     
    BANKS-CORONAVIRUS: Government has not yet concluded talks
with banks on deferment of loan payments, Finance Minister
Eduard Heger said on Tuesday.
    Heger declined to say if abolition of the bank sector tax
would be part of the deal, writes Dennik N newspaper.
    e.dennikn.sk/minuta/1832162
    
    BANKS-CORONAVIRUS: VUB Banka, part of the Intesa Sanpaolo
group, will not pay dividends from its 2019 profit but will
deposit 91 million euros to the bank's capital.
    The bank has said that it followed recommendation from the
Slovak central bank.
    e.dennikn.sk/minuta/1831954
    
    ECONOMY-CORONAVIRUS: Representatives of big employers demand
introduction of kurzarbeit (short time work) to tackle the
crisis caused by the spread of the coronavirus.
    They called on Prime Minister Igor Matovic to talk to them.
    here
 
                                   
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)
