April 13, 2018 / 6:55 AM / in an hour

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 13

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, April 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories,
press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak
financial markets on Friday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
          
=========================PRESS DIGEST===========================
 
    KIA: Unions at the South Korean car maker Kia Motors'
            Slovak unit will decide on Sunday whether to call a
strike after negotiations with the company failed to reach a
deal on wage growth this week, unions chief Milan Chladek told
the daily. 
    Hospodarske Noviny, page 9
    
    News editor of the day: Jason Hovet +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
