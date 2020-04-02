Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 2

BRATISLAVA, April 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases............... Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== CORONAVIRUS CASES: Slovakia registered 400 cases and one death as of Tuesday midnight. here CARS-CORONAVIRUS: Volkswagen Slovakia will extend the shutdown of its three plants until April 19. BUDGET: State budget deficit reached 1.55 billion euros at the end of March compared to 1.17 billion euros in the same period of last year. ECONOMY-CORONAVIRUS: Slovak parliament is expected to vote on the government's aid package for companies and workers worth 834 million euros. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= ECONOMY-CORONAVIRUS: Employers criticised Prime Minister Igor Matovic for considering an almost complete shutdown of the country. They said it would lead to the collapse of the economy. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)