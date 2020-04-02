Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 2

    BRATISLAVA, April 2 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Thursday.
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: Slovakia registered 400 cases and one
death as of Tuesday midnight.
    here
    
    CARS-CORONAVIRUS: Volkswagen Slovakia will extend the
shutdown of its three plants until April 19.
               
    
    BUDGET: State budget deficit reached 1.55 billion euros at
the end of March compared to 1.17 billion euros in the same
period of last year.
               
    
    ECONOMY-CORONAVIRUS: Slovak parliament is expected to vote
on the government's aid package for companies and workers worth
834 million euros.
    
    ECONOMY-CORONAVIRUS: Employers criticised Prime Minister
Igor Matovic for considering an almost complete shutdown of the
country. 
    They said it would lead to the collapse of the economy.
    here
                                   
 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)
