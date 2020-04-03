Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 3

BRATISLAVA, April 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases............... Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== CORONAVIRUS CASES: Slovakia registered 426 cases and one death as of Wednesday midnight. here BONDS: Slovakia's debt agency ARDAL announced on Thursday that it would auction two state bonds on April 20. The agency expects to raise 100-300 million euros for each bond in the competitive round. ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= VENTILATORS-CORONAVIRUS: Chirana Medical will supply 300 lung ventilators to Slovak hospitals by June, the company said on Thursday. e.dennikn.sk/minuta/1835653 MEDICAL EQUIPMENT-CORONAVIRUS: The government on Thursday banned export of disinfection, respirators, protective wear and lung ventilators. The cabinet can allow the export of these goods in exceptional cases. here RETAIL-CORONAVIRUS: Economy Minister Richard Sulik wants to reduce rents for shops closed because of the measures against the spread of the coronavirus by 80%. Sulik said that the costs of reduced rents should be split between the state and the owners of premises. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)