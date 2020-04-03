Credit RSS
April 3, 2020

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 3

    BRATISLAVA, April 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: Slovakia registered 426 cases and one
death as of Wednesday midnight.
    BONDS: Slovakia's debt agency ARDAL announced on Thursday
that it would auction two state bonds on April 20. 
    The agency expects to raise 100-300 million euros for each
bond in the competitive round.
               
    
    VENTILATORS-CORONAVIRUS: Chirana Medical will supply 300
lung ventilators to Slovak hospitals by June, the company said
on Thursday.
    MEDICAL EQUIPMENT-CORONAVIRUS: The government on Thursday
banned export of disinfection, respirators, protective wear and
lung ventilators.
    The cabinet can allow the export of these goods in
exceptional cases.
    RETAIL-CORONAVIRUS: Economy Minister Richard Sulik wants to
reduce rents for shops closed because of the measures against
the spread of the coronavirus by 80%.
    Sulik said that the costs of reduced rents should be split
between the state and the owners of premises.
    here
  
                                   
 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)
