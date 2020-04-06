Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 6

BRATISLAVA, April 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases............... Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== GOVERNMENT-CORONAVIRUS: Prime Minister Igor Matovic plans to restrict free movement of people from Wednesday to April 13. Matovic believes that the measure will reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus over the Easter holiday. JUSTICE: The main hearing with ex-soldier Miroslav Marcek who in January admitted contract killing of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée in February 2018. The murder of Kuciak led to a wave of anti-corruption demonstrations that forced then Prime Minister Robert Fico to resign but his centre-left Smer party remained in power until February 2020 when it lost the election and four centre-right parties formed a new government. A separate trial with three people charged with ordering the killing of Jan Kuciak, including a businessman Marian Kocner with links to high-ranked politicians, prosecutors and judges, is scheduled to resume on April 15. CORONAVIRUS CASES: Slovakia registered 485 cases as of Saturday midnight. here ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= RETAIL-CORONAVIRUS: Economy Minister Richard Sulik considers reopening more shops after the Easter holidays, such as car showrooms or florists. Sulik argues that an earlier reopening of a certain type of shops has not had a negative impact on a number of cases of the coronavirus. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)