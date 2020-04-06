Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 6, 2020 / 6:35 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 6

3 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, April 6 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours)
          
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases...............            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
 

=============================NEWS/EVENTS======================  
    GOVERNMENT-CORONAVIRUS: Prime Minister Igor Matovic plans to
restrict free movement of people from Wednesday to April 13.
    Matovic believes that the measure will reduce the risk of
spreading the coronavirus over the Easter holiday.
               
    
    JUSTICE: The main hearing with ex-soldier Miroslav Marcek
who in January admitted contract killing of investigative
journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée in February 2018.
    The murder of Kuciak led to a wave of anti-corruption
demonstrations that forced then Prime Minister Robert Fico to
resign but his centre-left Smer party remained in power until
February 2020 when it lost the election and four centre-right
parties formed a new government.
    A separate trial with three people charged with ordering the
killing of Jan Kuciak, including a businessman Marian Kocner
with links to high-ranked politicians, prosecutors and judges,
is scheduled to resume on April 15.
                 
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: Slovakia registered 485 cases as of
Saturday midnight.
    here
       
    
===========================PRESS DIGEST=========================
    RETAIL-CORONAVIRUS: Economy Minister Richard Sulik considers
reopening more shops after the Easter holidays, such as car
showrooms or florists.
    Sulik argues that an earlier reopening of a certain type of
shops has not had a negative impact on a number of cases of the
coronavirus.
    here
      
                                   
   (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for
their accuracy.)
    
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below