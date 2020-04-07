Credit RSS
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 7

    BRATISLAVA, April 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
    
    GOVERNMENT-CORONAVIRUS: The government restricted free
movement of people from Wednesday to next Monday, Prime Minister
Igor Matovic said on Monday.
    Matovic believes that the measure will reduce the risk of
spreading the coronavirus over the Easter holiday.
               
    
    JUSTICE: Specialised Court sentenced ex-soldier Miroslav
Marcek to 23 years in prison for contract killing of
investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée in February
2018.
    A separate trial with three people charged with ordering the
killing of Jan Kuciak, including a businessman Marian Kocner
with links to high-ranked politicians, prosecutors and judges,
is scheduled to resume on April 15.
                 
    
    T-BILLS: Slovakia sold 1.505 billion euros worth of T-Bills
maturing in July and October 2020, the debt agency ARDAL said.
                           
    
    CORONAVIRUS CASES: Slovakia registered 534 cases as of
Sunday midnight. Two people died so far.
    ECONOMY-CORONAVIRUS: A group of prominent economists has
called on the government to act fast in helping the economy to
cope with the impact of the coronavirus.
    They are in favour of huge spending that would far exceed
the measures so far approved by the government, they said in an
open letter.
    INDUSTRY-CORONAVIRUS: PPS Group Detva, a producer of welded
constructions, announced on Monday that it would lay off all 736
employees.
    Director Michal Sykora said that the government aid package
was insufficient, Hospodarske Noviny newspaper reported.
 Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom
