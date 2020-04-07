Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on April 7

BRATISLAVA, April 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases............... Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== GOVERNMENT-CORONAVIRUS: The government restricted free movement of people from Wednesday to next Monday, Prime Minister Igor Matovic said on Monday. Matovic believes that the measure will reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus over the Easter holiday. JUSTICE: Specialised Court sentenced ex-soldier Miroslav Marcek to 23 years in prison for contract killing of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée in February 2018. A separate trial with three people charged with ordering the killing of Jan Kuciak, including a businessman Marian Kocner with links to high-ranked politicians, prosecutors and judges, is scheduled to resume on April 15. T-BILLS: Slovakia sold 1.505 billion euros worth of T-Bills maturing in July and October 2020, the debt agency ARDAL said. CORONAVIRUS CASES: Slovakia registered 534 cases as of Sunday midnight. Two people died so far. here ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= ECONOMY-CORONAVIRUS: A group of prominent economists has called on the government to act fast in helping the economy to cope with the impact of the coronavirus. They are in favour of huge spending that would far exceed the measures so far approved by the government, they said in an open letter. here here INDUSTRY-CORONAVIRUS: PPS Group Detva, a producer of welded constructions, announced on Monday that it would lay off all 736 employees. Director Michal Sykora said that the government aid package was insufficient, Hospodarske Noviny newspaper reported. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)