Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 11

    BRATISLAVA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
    
    CAR PRODUCTION: Overall production at Slovakia's car
factories rose to 1.08 million vehicles in 2018 and should
increase to a record 1.15 million units this year, the country's
car association said on Thursday.
                
    
    PEUGEOT OUTPUT: Peugeot's          Slovak unit expects 2019
output to exceed 352,000 vehicles made in 2018, a spokesman said
on Thursday.
                
    
    KIA MOTORS OUTPUT: Kia's            Slovak car plant expects
2019 output to match 333,000 vehicles made in 2018, a spokesman
said.
                
    
    INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT: Slovakia's industrial output rose by 3.3
percent year-on-year in November, beating analysts' expectations
of a 1.5 percent increase, statistics office data showed on
Thursday.
                
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: The first round of Slovakia's
presidential election will take place on March 16, followed by a
run-off between two most successful candidates on March 30,
Parliamentary Chairman Andrej Danko said on Thursday.
    The biggest coalition party, leftist Smer, hasn't announced
its candidate so far. 
