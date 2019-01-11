Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 11

BRATISLAVA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ========================NEWS==================================== CAR PRODUCTION: Overall production at Slovakia's car factories rose to 1.08 million vehicles in 2018 and should increase to a record 1.15 million units this year, the country's car association said on Thursday. PEUGEOT OUTPUT: Peugeot's Slovak unit expects 2019 output to exceed 352,000 vehicles made in 2018, a spokesman said on Thursday. KIA MOTORS OUTPUT: Kia's Slovak car plant expects 2019 output to match 333,000 vehicles made in 2018, a spokesman said. INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT: Slovakia's industrial output rose by 3.3 percent year-on-year in November, beating analysts' expectations of a 1.5 percent increase, statistics office data showed on Thursday. =======================PRESS DIGEST============================= PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: The first round of Slovakia's presidential election will take place on March 16, followed by a run-off between two most successful candidates on March 30, Parliamentary Chairman Andrej Danko said on Thursday. The biggest coalition party, leftist Smer, hasn't announced its candidate so far. here (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)