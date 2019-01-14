Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 14, 2019 / 8:05 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 14

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Monday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================
    Real-time economic data releases..................         
    Summary of economic data and forecasts.........            
    Recently released economic data................            
    Previous stories on Slovak data..........                 
  **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: 
    here
 
========================NEWS====================================
    SLOVAK GROWTH: Slovakia is at risk of falling into a trap of
weak growth unless it tackles a long list of challenges such as
corruption, low investment and productivity growth, European
Central Bank board member Yves Mersch said on Friday.
                
    
    EURO ZONE GROWTH: Euro zone growth is clearly slowing,
indicators are trending down and optimism appears to be fading,
European Central Bank policymaker Jozef Makuch said on Friday.
                
    
    ECB POLICY: Euro zone activity is weaker than previously
thought but the growth scenario outlined by the European Central
Bank in December remains valid and a rate hike this year is
still possible, Austrian policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on
Friday.
                
        
    For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: 
 Warsaw WIG20           Budapest BUX        Prague PX       
 Main currency report                            
 TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets                     
    
    News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 224 190 476
    E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below