Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 14

BRATISLAVA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday.

SLOVAK GROWTH: Slovakia is at risk of falling into a trap of weak growth unless it tackles a long list of challenges such as corruption, low investment and productivity growth, European Central Bank board member Yves Mersch said on Friday.

EURO ZONE GROWTH: Euro zone growth is clearly slowing, indicators are trending down and optimism appears to be fading, European Central Bank policymaker Jozef Makuch said on Friday.

ECB POLICY: Euro zone activity is weaker than previously thought but the growth scenario outlined by the European Central Bank in December remains valid and a rate hike this year is still possible, Austrian policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.