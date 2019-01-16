Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 16

    BRATISLAVA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Wednesday.
    
    JOURNALIST MURDER: Slovakia's top prosecutor fired his
deputy on Tuesday after he admitted having had online contacts
with a woman held in custody on suspicion of ordering the murder
of an investigative journalist.
                
    
    INFLATION: Slovak consumer prices dropped by 0.1 percent on
the month in December, putting the annual inflation rate at 1.9
percent, slowing from the previous month, data showed on
Tuesday.
                
        
 Reporting by Prague Newsroom
