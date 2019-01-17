Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 17

========================NEWS====================================
    INDUSTRIAL ORDERS: New industrial orders in euro zone member
Slovakia fell by 1.5 percent month-on-month on a seasonally
adjusted basis in November following a revised 2.9 percent rise
in October, statistics office data showed on Wednesday.
                
    U.S. STEEL: United States Steel Corp       said on Wednesday
it will invest 130 million dollars to build a new non-grain
oriented electrical steel line at its Slovak unit, the biggest
steel works in the country. The line will have an annual
capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes and will launch late in 2020. 
   

