Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 17

BRATISLAVA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday.

=========================ECONOMIC DATA========================

INDUSTRIAL ORDERS: New industrial orders in euro zone member Slovakia fell by 1.5 percent month-on-month on a seasonally adjusted basis in November following a revised 2.9 percent rise in October, statistics office data showed on Wednesday.

========================PRESS DIGEST============================

U.S. STEEL: United States Steel Corp said on Wednesday it will invest 130 million dollars to build a new non-grain oriented electrical steel line at its Slovak unit, the biggest steel works in the country. The line will have an annual capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes and will launch late in 2020.

(Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.)