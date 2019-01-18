Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 18

2 Min Read

    BRATISLAVA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Friday.
    
    ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour)
          
========================NEWS====================================
    INFLATION: Slovak consumer prices fell by 0.1 percent on the
month in December and increased by 1.9 percent on an annual
basis, EU-harmonised data released by the country's statistics
office showed on Thursday.
                
       
