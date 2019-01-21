Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 21

BRATISLAVA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases.................. Summary of economic data and forecasts......... Recently released economic data................ Previous stories on Slovak data.......... **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: here ========================NEWS==================================== EU'S SEFCOVIC RUNNING FOR SLOVAK PRESIDENT: Career diplomat and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said on Friday he would run for president of Slovakia in an election in March and hoped to cement the euro zone nation's status as a core member of the EU. For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS -- Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 224 190 476 E-mail: prague.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)