Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 22

BONDS AUCTION: Slovakia sold 105.6 million euros ($120.11 million) worth of 2.000 percent state bonds due in October 2047 at an auction on Monday, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said. BONDS AUCTION: Slovakia sold 101.0 million euros ($114.89 million) worth of 1.000 percent state bonds due in June 2028 at an auction on Monday, the finance ministry's Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said. UNEMPLOYMENT: Slovakia's jobless rate edged down to 5.0 percent in December from 5.1 percent in November, the centre for labour, social affairs and family said on Monday.