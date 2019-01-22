Auto & Truck Manufacturers
Slovak Republic - Factors To Watch on Jan 22

    BRATISLAVA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial
markets on Tuesday.
    
========================NEWS====================================
    BONDS AUCTION: Slovakia sold 105.6 million euros ($120.11
million) worth of 2.000 percent state bonds                due
in October 2047 at an auction on Monday, the finance ministry's
Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.
                
    
    BONDS AUCTION: Slovakia sold 101.0 million euros ($114.89
million) worth of 1.000 percent state bonds                due
in June 2028 at an auction on Monday, the finance ministry's
Debt and Liquidity Management Agency (ARDAL) said.
                   
    
    UNEMPLOYMENT: Slovakia's jobless rate edged down to 5.0
percent in December from 5.1 percent in November, the centre for
labour, social affairs and family said on Monday. 
                
               
 (Reporting by Prague Newsroom)
